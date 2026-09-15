Student Stabbed In College After Rejecting Marriage Proposal

Discover how an 18-year-old female student in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, was brutally stabbed in a government college after rejecting a marriage proposal, leading to the swift arrest of the accused.

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Key Points An 18-year-old female student was stabbed in a Barwani college after rejecting a marriage proposal.

The assailant, Ganesh Thakur, a fellow student, first attempted to use a country-made pistol which misfired.

The victim sustained neck injuries and was admitted to Sendhwa Civil Hospital.

Students and college staff apprehended the accused, who was later arrested by police.

A case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

An 18-year-old female student's refusal to marry a young man, a fellow pupil, took an ugly turn when he stabbed and injured her in a government college in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The officer said the police have arrested the accused, Ganesh Thakur (18).

Details Of The College Attack

Police Inspector Dinesh Kushwaha said the female student was leaving her class at the government college in Sendhwa town when Thakur, studying in the same educational institute, approached and expressed his desire to marry her. However, the woman rejected his marriage proposal. Enraged by the rejection, Thakur pointed a country-made pistol at the female student and pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not fire, he said.

The assailant then whipped out a knife and attacked the woman. During the assault, the victim turned and the knife hit her neck, leaving her injured. She was later admitted to Sendhwa Civil Hospital, according to Kushwaha.

Students and college staff present at the scene caught Thakur and handed him over to police. A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer added.