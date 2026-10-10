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Chhattisgarh Horror: Mother, Son Hacked To Death; Daughter Injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 10, 2026 16:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district are investigating the brutal hacking deaths of a mother and son, with their daughter critically injured, by an unidentified assailant in a shocking home invasion.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 45-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son were allegedly hacked to death on Friday night in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.
  • The woman's 19-year-old daughter was critically injured in the same attack and is receiving hospital treatment.
  • The incident occurred in Chauthana village, near Dongargarh town, by an unidentified attacker who barged into their home.
  • The mother-son duo, Kamla Sonkar and Hitendra, died on the spot, while daughter Mamta sustained injuries.
  • Police are actively investigating the motive behind the brutal attack and working to identify the accused.

A 45-year-old woman and her son were allegedly hacked to death and her daughter critically injured by an unidentified attacker at their house in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Underway In Double Murder

The brutal killings took place on Friday night in Chauthana village, located near Dongargarh town, an official said.

 

As per preliminary information, the unidentified attacker barged into the house of Kamla Sonkar and proceeded to assault her and her children, Hitendra (21) and Mamta (19), he said.

While the mother-son duo was killed on the spot, the daughter suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital in Dongargarh, the official said.

Kamla's husband was away from home at the time of the incident, and he returned to the bloody scene, he said, adding that the police have been investigating the motive behind the attack and trying to identify the accused.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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