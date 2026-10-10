Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur After Woman Shot Dead

Fresh violence has erupted in Manipur's Kamjong district after a woman was tragically shot dead on Friday night, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders amidst ongoing Kuki and Naga armed group clashes.

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Key Points A woman was allegedly shot dead on Friday night in Manipur's Kamjong district.

The incident triggered an exchange of fire between Kuki and Naga armed groups, which was continuing on Saturday morning.

Several houses were also torched in the violence following the killing.

District authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 162 of the BNSS within a 400-metre radius of Chassad police gate junction.

The orders prohibit the assembly of five or more people to prevent further violence.

A woman was allegedly shot dead in Manipur's Kamjong district, triggering a fresh bout of violence in the strife-torn state that prompted the authorities to impose prohibitory orders, officials said on Saturday.

Escalation Of Conflict

The incident happened around 9.35 pm on Friday at the Kuki-majority Chassad village of the Naga-dominated district, they said.

The woman, a mother of five children, received gunshot wounds near her neck and died within minutes, they added.

The killing triggered an exchange of fire between Kuki and Naga armed groups, which was continuing on Saturday morning, officials said.

Several houses were also torched in the violence, they said.

District authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 162 of the BNSS within a 400-metre radius of Chassad police gate junction to prevent further violence.

The orders prohibit the assembly of five or more people.