Hyderabad Husband Shoots Second Wife Over Suspected Affair

In a shocking incident of domestic violence, a 38-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Hyderabad's Malkajgiri area over suspicion of an affair, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A 38-year-old woman was fatally shot by her husband in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning in the Malkajgiri area.

Police suspect the motive was the husband's belief his wife was having an affair.

A murder case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

A 38-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband at their house here early on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 AM in an area under Malkajgiri police station limits, when the accused (48) fired three rounds at the victim, his second wife, resulting in her death, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the accused suspected that she was having an "affair" and allegedly killed her.

A murder case was registered. Asked if the accused was taken into custody, police said further investigation is on.