Husband Forces 'Purification Ritual' On Wife In Gujarat

Discover the shocking details of a 'punishment-cum-purification ritual' in Gujarat where a woman was sexually assaulted by her live-in partner, orchestrated by her husband, leading to multiple arrests and highlighting disturbing community practices.

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Key Points A woman in Surendranagar was subjected to a "punishment-cum-purification ritual" involving sexual assault by her live-in partner, orchestrated by her husband, police said on Friday.

Police revealed the husband had repeatedly chained the 25-year-old victim at home in the past to prevent her from fleeing with other men.

Ten persons, including the husband Popat Sarvaiya and the woman's stepson who uploaded a video, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The accused claimed the ritual was a "common practice" within their Devipujak community for married women who elope.

As per police, on October 4, the accused attacked the woman and her live-in partner, forcing humiliating acts and circulating a video, leading to charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

A woman whose husband forced her live-in partner to sexually assault her as part of a "punishment-cum-purification ritual" in Gujarat's Surendranagar had also kept her chained at home several times in the past to prevent her from fleeing with other men, police said on Friday.

The 25-year-old victim, who was married to 45-year-old Popat Sarvaiya when she was 17, had fled with one of her husband's relatives on three to four occasions and had even lived with him briefly, Assistant Superintendent of Police Vedika Bihani, who led the investigation into her case, said.

"However, her husband would repeatedly track her down, bring her back, and chain her up at home. Her husband is 45-46 years old, while she is 20 years his junior. The man has children from his first wife who are the same age as the victim," Bihani told PTI.

Details Of The Victim's Ordeal

Ten persons have been arrested so far in connection with the "punishment-cum-purification ritual", including Popat Sarvaiya. They are part of the Devipujak community, a Denotified Tribe (DNT) traditionally engaged in hunting and trading.

The latest arrest in the case was that of the woman's stepson, who had uploaded a video of the "purification" ritual on his Instagram page, which alerted police to the woman's ordeal.

Arrests And Community Practices

The accused persons have told police what they did to the woman was "common practice" when a married woman elopes.

"The accused claimed it is a tradition of social purification to force the woman to engage in sexual acts with the man she had eloped with," Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu had earlier said.

"Her husband always kept her in chains. This time, there were four locks on her chains, and she had managed to get the keys to three of them. One lock was still fastened to her chains when she fled," the police officer said.

The man she eloped with is also part of her husband's extended family. They went to various locations in Surendranagar and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, Bihani added.

"No one had formally reported the matter to us. We received a tip-off after someone saw the video, and we subsequently rescued the woman," Bihani said.

The Horrific Ritual And Charges

Another official said the accused include two women as well as relatives of the victim's husband.

As per police, on October 4, the accused persons attacked the woman and her live-in partner with sticks and subjected her to kicks and punches. They tied the woman to a thorny acacia tree with a rope and forced the man to perform humiliating sexual acts on the woman. They forced the man to drink the woman's urine, recorded a video, and circulated it on social media.

The accused were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape by a group of persons acting in furtherance of a common intention, voluntarily causing physical pain, wrongful confinement, wrongful concealment of confinement of a kidnapped person, and other offences. They have also been charged under Information Technology Act, police said.