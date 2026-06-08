Gurugram Road Rage: Woman Sexually Assaulted And Threatened After Accident

A 41-year-old woman in Gurugram was allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened by intoxicated men following a multi-vehicle collision near Rajiv Chowk, leading to two arrests and an ongoing police investigation into the horrific road rage incident.

Key Points A 41-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened by drunken men following a multi-vehicle collision near Rajiv Chowk, Gurugram.

The accused reportedly recorded the woman's video, made sexually coloured remarks, and threatened to circulate the footage online.

Police have arrested two individuals, Kamal Verma and Sujal Verma, and identified three other accused in connection with the incident.

The victim alleged that one accused smashed her vehicle's windshield and attempted to touch her inappropriately, while another threatened to throw her into moving traffic.

Both arrested accused have a prior criminal record in Sonipat district for obstruction of a public way and abusive language.

A 41-year-old woman riding an SUV was allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened by some drunken men in a car following a road accident in which multiple vehicles collided near Rajiv Chowk, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered at Sadar police station and police arrested two accused on Sunday, a senior police officer said, adding that three other accused have been identified and will be arrested soon. The woman also alleged that the accused recorded her video and threatened to post the video online.

Horrific Road Rage Incident Unfolds

According to the complaint, the woman said that the incident took place on the night of June 6 at around 8:10 pm near Rajiv Chowk Flyover when she was driving in the right lane on the flyover when the vehicle ahead of her suddenly stopped. She applied the brakes in a controlled manner but within moments, she experienced a massive impact from the rear. The force of the collision was extremely severe.

In the meantime, another vehicle approaching from behind at very high speed violently rammed into the vehicles, causing a chain collision and resulting in substantial damage to multiple vehicles, including hers. The accused vehicle was driving at such a high speed that its airbags deployed, and they damaged all three cars ahead of them. Before she could properly assess the situation, the occupants of the offending vehicle aggressively drove ahead and deliberately blocked her vehicle.

Accused Drunken Men Harass Victim

The five-six men emerged from the offending vehicle and immediately began behaving in an aggressive and intimidating manner, she alleged, adding that all of them appeared heavily intoxicated. The accused started abusing her and recorded videos of her without her consent, making false allegations on camera about the woman, she alleged.

Making sexually coloured remarks, the accused threatened to circulate the videos on social media. One of the accused deliberately smashed the windshield of her vehicle and attempted to touch her "inappropriately", the woman alleged, adding that another accused openly said that he would "throw me (her) in front of moving traffic on the highway".

Police Action and Arrests

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot, but the accused managed to flee, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS at Sadar police station and police arrested two accused on Monday. They were identified as Kamal Verma, 22, resident of Nahra Village in Haryana's Sonipat, and Sujal Verma, 29, resident of Delhi's Bakhtawarpur, police said.

"During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were travelling from Delhi to Manesar. Following the road accident, an argument broke out between both parties. The accused stated that as the dispute escalated, they abused the complainant and behaved indecently with her, thereby committing the alleged offence," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

Both the accused were previously involved in a criminal case registered in Sonipat district relating to obstruction of a public way and use of abusive language in a public place. The accused were produced in a city court on Monday and sent into judicial custody, he said.