Woman sets herself on fire on Lucknow main road

Woman sets herself on fire on Lucknow main road

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 06, 2024 19:14 IST
A 30-year-old woman suffered 90 percent burn injuries after allegedly attempting to immolate herself in Lucknow's Vikramaditya Marg area, claiming torture by her husband and in-laws, the police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath listens to the problems of people from different districts during the 'janta darshan' organised at Shri Gorakhnath Mandir, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, August 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged in a post on X that the woman had arrived in Lucknow for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "janata darbar" but her failure to be heard forced her to take the step.

 

Deputy commissioner of police (Lucknow Central) Raveena Tyagi said the woman -- Anjali Jatav from Unnao district and the mother of a one-year-old boy -- accused her husband and in-laws of physical and mental harassment.

"She attempted to immolate herself by pouring flammable liquid on her near Vikramaditya Marg in the Gautam Palli police station limits," she said.

"The police personnel extinguished the flames and admitted her to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital," Tyagi said and added that she suffered 90 percent burn injuries.

Unnao district authorities said in a statement that instructions had been issued to take action in this case, leading to the arrest of Jatav's husband and his brother on charges of harassment.

Reacting to the incident, Akhilesh Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X, "For the BJP, the public is just a voter. For the BJP, the end of elections means the end of its concern for the public."

He also demanded that the woman receive the best possible treatment.

An official who oversees the chief minister's "janata darbar", however, said Jatav did not turn to meet Adityanath on Tuesday.

The official told PTI, "She had brought an application regarding physical and mental harassment by her husband and his family members -- mother-in-law (Rajkumari), brother-in-law (Bablu) and sister-in-law (Shalini)."

She did not go to the "janata darbar" or the deputy chief minister's office, the official said.

"She was outside and this is today's application."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
