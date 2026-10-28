Bengaluru Metro Passenger Alleges Secret Filming Incident

A distressing incident on the Namma Metro in Bengaluru's Whitefield area has led to a police investigation after a woman alleged she was secretly filmed by a fellow passenger on Tuesday.

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Key Points A woman reported being secretly filmed by a male passenger on a Namma Metro train near Kadugodi in Whitefield on Tuesday.

She confronted the individual, who allegedly fled after she sought assistance from Metro security personnel.

The woman initially complained to Metro authorities before lodging an FIR with Kadugodi Police, who are now investigating the matter.

A case has been registered after a woman alleged that a fellow passenger secretly filmed her while travelling on a Namma Metro train in the city's Whitefield area.

Metro Incident Details Emerge

The incident reportedly occurred around 4.30 pm on Tuesday near Kadugodi in Whitefield.

The woman shared a video on social media alleging that she caught the man recording her without her consent.

"I am literally shaking right now. I caught a guy red-handed, recording me in the metro," she said in the video describing her distress over the alleged incident.

According to her, she confronted the man and demanded that he unlock his phone and show its contents.

She alleged that he took back the phone after she sought the assistance of Metro security personnel and fled.

The woman said she initially lodged a complaint with Metro authorities before approaching the police.

An FIR was registered at Kadugodi Police Station and investigation is underway.