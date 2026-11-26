A Ghaziabad woman has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband, son, and nephew with lead in a calculated plot to seize family property worth crores and claim a substantial insurance payout.

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Key Points A woman, Renu Bhatnagar, was arrested in Ghaziabad on Wednesday for allegedly poisoning her husband, son, and nephew with lead.

The motive behind the alleged poisoning was to take over family property valued at Rs 5-6 crore and claim a Rs 2 crore insurance policy.

Medical examinations confirmed the presence of lead poisoning in the husband, son, and nephew.

Renu allegedly planned to gradually poison her husband to inherit his property and continued administering the substance to other family members.

Police are investigating the role of her gym trainer, Bablu, and other individuals named in the FIR.

A woman has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband, son and nephew with lead in a bid to take over family property worth crores of rupees and claim insurance money of Rs 2 crore, police said on Thursday.

Allegations Of Poisoning And Motive

The accused, identified as Renu Bhatnagar, was arrested by Indirapuram police on Wednesday, officials said.

Her husband, Sushil Bhatnagar, a resident of Vasundhara in Indirapuram, had lodged an FIR against Renu, his mother-in-law Lata Saxena, brother-in-law Ravi Saxena, a relative Sushil Girdhar and a man identified as Bablu, police said.

In his complaint, Sushil alleged that the accused conspired to poison him, his son Vansh Bhatnagar and nephew Dev Bhatnagar by administering a toxic substance containing lead. Medical examinations of the three confirmed the presence of lead poisoning, he said.

Investigation Into Conspiracy

During interrogation, Renu allegedly told police that her husband owned a travel agency valued at around Rs 5-6 crore and held an insurance policy worth approximately Rs 2 crore, with her as the nominee, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhay Rajendra Daga said.

According to the ACP, Renu allegedly planned to kill her husband by poisoning him gradually, believing that his property would be transferred to her after his death. She allegedly continued administering the substance to him and other family members, he said.

The ACP said Renu was in touch with her gym trainer, Bablu, whose role in the alleged conspiracy was being investigated.

Police are also probing the role and criminal antecedents of the other persons named in the FIR, he added.