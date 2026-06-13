Hyderabad Gym Instructor Faces Sexual Harassment Charges

A gym instructor in Hyderabad faces serious sexual harassment charges after a woman pilot filed a complaint, prompting police to register a case and initiate an investigation.

Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay

Key Points A gym instructor in Hyderabad has been booked on charges of sexual harassment.

The complaint was lodged by a woman pilot on May 11.

Police have registered a case and issued a notice to the instructor as part of the ongoing investigation.

A gym instructor here was booked on charges of sexual harassment following a complaint made by a woman pilot, police said on Saturday.

The woman lodged a complaint on May 11 alleging that the gym instructor subjected her to sexual harassment as she visited the gym.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections. A notice was issued to the gym instructor as part of the investigation, police added.