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Home  » News » Hyderabad Gym Instructor Faces Sexual Harassment Charges

Hyderabad Gym Instructor Faces Sexual Harassment Charges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 23:06 IST

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A gym instructor in Hyderabad faces serious sexual harassment charges after a woman pilot filed a complaint, prompting police to register a case and initiate an investigation.

Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay

Photograph: Pexels/Pixabay

Key Points

  • A gym instructor in Hyderabad has been booked on charges of sexual harassment.
  • The complaint was lodged by a woman pilot on May 11.
  • Police have registered a case and issued a notice to the instructor as part of the ongoing investigation.

A gym instructor here was booked on charges of sexual harassment following a complaint made by a woman pilot, police said on Saturday.

The woman lodged a complaint on May 11 alleging that the gym instructor subjected her to sexual harassment as she visited the gym.

 

Following the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections. A notice was issued to the gym instructor as part of the investigation, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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