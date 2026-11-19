In a shocking incident from Bihar's Jamui district, a woman was allegedly abducted and murdered on Thursday due to suspicions of witchcraft, prompting a police investigation and arrest.

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Key Points A woman was allegedly abducted and killed in Jamui, Bihar, on suspicion of practising witchcraft, officials said on Thursday.

The incident followed the death of a nine-year-old boy, with the accused blaming the woman for his illness.

Police arrested the main accused, Tinku Sharma, after a complaint was lodged on Tuesday, and recovered the victim's body.

An FSL team seized a blood-stained shirt and a wooden stick from the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

A woman was allegedly abducted and killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Bihar's Jamui district, officials said on Thursday.

Investigation Into Witchcraft Murder

The incident took place in Tola Thamhan under Charkapathar police station limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Daya Devi alias Kusum Devi, a resident of the village.

According to a statement issued by Jamui police, the deceased woman's daughter-in-law lodged a written complaint at Charkapathar police station on Tuesday, alleging that the accused blamed Devi for the death of a nine-year-old boy, who had died of an illness earlier that day.

Following the boy's death, the accused allegedly abused the woman's family members, branded her a witch, and abducted her to a nearby forest, the complaint stated.

Acting on the complaint, police launched raids and arrested the main accused, identified as Tinku Sharma, and recovered the woman's body.

An FSL team examined the scene of the crime and seized a blood-stained shirt allegedly belonging to Tinku Sharma and a wooden stick, police said.

The body was sent to Sadar Hospital in Jamui for post-mortem examination, they added.

The other accused persons are residents of Jamui district.

Police said further investigation was underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the death.