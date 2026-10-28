Home  » News » Kushinagar Murder: Woman Slit To Death, Accused Caught By Villagers

Kushinagar Murder: Woman Slit To Death, Accused Caught By Villagers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 28, 2026 17:21 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

A 20-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, by a man who allegedly slit her throat, leading to village tension and a swift police response.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old woman was murdered on Tuesday night in Belwa Sudama village, Kushinagar, by a man who slit her throat.
  • The accused, 19-year-old Surjeet, allegedly entered the victim's home, confined her, and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon.
  • Villagers apprehended the accused as he attempted to flee and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.
  • Police have deployed heavy personnel in the village to maintain law and order, and the accused is currently undergoing treatment and questioning.
  • The Superintendent of Police noted that the victim and accused belonged to different communities, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man who barged into her house and slit her throat, triggering tension in the village and prompting the heavy deployment of police, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident, the fallout of a suspected one-sided love, took place on Tuesday night in Belwa Sudama village under the Hata Kotwali police station area.

 

Details Of The Attack

The victim, identified as Roshni, was at home when the accused, Surjeet, 19, a resident of Jhanga Bazar village, allegedly entered the house and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

The accused reached the upper floor through a staircase in the verandah, confined the woman in a room, attacked her and slit her throat, police said.

Hearing the commotion, family members rushed to the room and broke open the door, but the woman had died by then.

Accused Apprehended And Investigation Underway

The accused was allegedly trying to flee when villagers chased and caught him. An angry crowd thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The injured accused has been taken into custody and is undergoing treatment. Police are questioning him in connection with the murder, they said.

Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar, visited the spot and inspected the scene.

Police personnel from three police stations have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. Security has also been tightened at the accused's residence, officials said.

The SP said the accused had sustained serious injuries and added that the victim and the accused belonged to different communities.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and further investigation is underway, Kumar said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

kushinagar murderuttar pradesh crimeone-sided love tragedyvillage tensionpolice investigation

More From Rediff

China's Skills Push: Why India Must Act!

China's Skills Push: Why India Must Act!
'We Are On The Brink Of A Food Crisis'

'We Are On The Brink Of A Food Crisis'
What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

Related Stories

Two held after woman dies in acid attack in Kushinagar, India

Two held after woman dies in acid attack in Kushinagar, India

Web Stories

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!
Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features
Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India