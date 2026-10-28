Kushinagar Murder: Woman Slit To Death, Accused Caught By Villagers

A 20-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, by a man who allegedly slit her throat, leading to village tension and a swift police response.

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Key Points A 20-year-old woman was murdered on Tuesday night in Belwa Sudama village, Kushinagar, by a man who slit her throat.

The accused, 19-year-old Surjeet, allegedly entered the victim's home, confined her, and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon.

Villagers apprehended the accused as he attempted to flee and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

Police have deployed heavy personnel in the village to maintain law and order, and the accused is currently undergoing treatment and questioning.

The Superintendent of Police noted that the victim and accused belonged to different communities, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a man who barged into her house and slit her throat, triggering tension in the village and prompting the heavy deployment of police, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident, the fallout of a suspected one-sided love, took place on Tuesday night in Belwa Sudama village under the Hata Kotwali police station area.

Details Of The Attack

The victim, identified as Roshni, was at home when the accused, Surjeet, 19, a resident of Jhanga Bazar village, allegedly entered the house and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

The accused reached the upper floor through a staircase in the verandah, confined the woman in a room, attacked her and slit her throat, police said.

Hearing the commotion, family members rushed to the room and broke open the door, but the woman had died by then.

Accused Apprehended And Investigation Underway

The accused was allegedly trying to flee when villagers chased and caught him. An angry crowd thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The injured accused has been taken into custody and is undergoing treatment. Police are questioning him in connection with the murder, they said.

Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar, visited the spot and inspected the scene.

Police personnel from three police stations have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. Security has also been tightened at the accused's residence, officials said.

The SP said the accused had sustained serious injuries and added that the victim and the accused belonged to different communities.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and further investigation is underway, Kumar said.