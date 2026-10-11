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Robbery Suspected In Palghar Woman's Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 11, 2026 22:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Palghar are investigating the suspected robbery and murder of a 61-year-old woman, Shobha Anil Pandit, whose body was discovered by concerned neighbours on Sunday morning.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 61-year-old woman, Shobha Anil Pandit, was found murdered in her Palghar apartment on Sunday morning.
  • Police suspect robbery as the motive, noting scattered household items at the scene.
  • Concerned neighbours discovered the body after noticing an unusual deviation from her daily routine on Sunday morning.
  • A forensic team is collecting critical evidence, and CCTV footage from the building is being scanned.
  • An FIR has been registered at the Palghar police station, with all possible angles currently under investigation.

A 61-year-old woman was found murdered inside her apartment in Maharashtra's Palghar town on Sunday morning, with the police suspecting robbery as the motive.

Investigation Underway

The victim was identified as Shobha Anil Pandit, who lived on the second floor of Tulsi Darshan building in the Vajli Pada area.

 

Pandit followed a daily routine of lighting a lamp outside her front door every evening and bringing it inside the next morning. However, on Sunday morning, even by around 10 am, the lamp remained outside.

Concerned neighbours used a spare key they had to enter the flat and discovered Pandit lying dead on her bed.

Police said the household items were scattered, suggesting that an intruder entered the home with robbery in mind.

A forensic team was sent to gather critical evidence, and footage from CCTV cameras installed in the building was being scanned, said Palghar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Umesh Gavli, adding that all possible angles are being investigated.

An FIR has been registered at the Palghar police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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