Elderly Woman Found Murdered In Palghar Home, Robbery Suspected

Police in Palghar are investigating the brutal murder of a 60-year-old woman, Kanta Kashinath Jadhav, in her Gandhare village home, with robbery strongly suspected as the motive after her body was discovered on Tuesday morning.

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Key Points A 60-year-old woman was found murdered in her Gandhare village home in Palghar district on Wednesday.

Police suspect robbery as the primary motive behind the crime.

The victim, Kanta Kashinath Jadhav, was discovered by her son on Tuesday morning with stab wounds.

Gold ornaments were missing from her body, and a cupboard in her house was ransacked.

Authorities have registered a murder case against unidentified culprits and are investigating the incident.

A 60-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra, with police suspecting robbery to be the primary motive behind the crime, a police official said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway In Gandhare Village

The deceased, identified as Kanta Kashinath Jadhav, was living alone in Gandhare village. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when her son went to check on her as the front door of her house remained bolted.

Receiving no response to his repeated knocks, he entered the house through the back door and found his mother lying dead on the floor in a pool of blood with stab wounds.

Gold ornaments worn by the elderly woman were missing from her body, and a cupboard inside the house was found ransacked and open, the police official said.

Police have registered a case of murder against unidentified culprits and are investigating.