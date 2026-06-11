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Home  » News » Husband Allegedly Murders Wife In Delhi's Seelampur

Husband Allegedly Murders Wife In Delhi's Seelampur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 11:40 IST

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Delhi Police are actively investigating the alleged murder of a 35-year-old woman in Seelampur, with her husband identified as the primary suspect who is currently absconding.

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area.
  • The incident came to light early Thursday morning after police received information about an assault.
  • The woman was found injured and later declared dead at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.
  • Police suspect the husband's involvement in the killing and he has since absconded.
  • A murder case has been registered at Seelampur police station, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

A 35-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her husband at their residence in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Thursday, police said.

Police Launch Manhunt For Accused Husband

The incident came to light during the early hours when police received information that a man had allegedly assaulted his wife at their home in the Gautampuri area and fled the spot, they said. A police team rushed to the house and found the woman lying in an injured condition. She was immediately shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, a senior police officer said.

 

Police suspect that the woman's husband was involved in the killing and absconded after the incident. Teams have been formed to apprehend him, and the body has been sent for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death, police said. A case of murder has been registered at Seelampur police station, police said, adding efforts are underway to arrest the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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