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Nanded Police Act Swiftly, File Chargesheet In Woman Assault Case Within 48 Hours

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 22, 2026 09:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Nanded police have demonstrated remarkable efficiency by filing a chargesheet within 48 hours against two men accused of assaulting and molesting a woman, highlighting swift legal action in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Nanded police filed a chargesheet within 48 hours against two men accused of assaulting and molesting a woman.
  • The incident occurred on October 16 in Bhagyanagar police station limits.
  • The accused, Shripad Digambar Mokampure and Gajanan Digambar Mokampure, allegedly joined a family dispute and assaulted the woman.
  • A case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including assault and outraging modesty.
  • The investigating team swiftly arrested the accused, conducted a spot inspection, and examined witnesses before filing the chargesheet.

Police have filed a chargesheet within 48 hours of registering a case against two men accused of assaulting and molesting a woman in Maharashtra's Nanded district, officials said.

Swift Police Action In Nanded

The incident occurred on October 16 in the Bhagyanagar police station limits.

 

An argument broke out between the woman and her husband over sending their daughter to school. Two local men, identified as Shripad Digambar Mokampure (25) and Gajanan Digambar Mokampure (30), allegedly joined the dispute and argued with the woman and her family members, according to police.

The accused allegedly slapped and assaulted the woman, causing her to fall, and outraged her modesty, they said.

The Bhagyanagar police subsequently registered a case against the two men under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as per a police release.

The investigating team arrested the accused, conducted a spot inspection, examined key witnesses and recorded the complainant woman's statement.

The police completed the investigation-related formalities and filed the chargesheet before a local court within 48 hours, the release said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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