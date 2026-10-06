Woman And Lover Booked In Meerut For Husband's Suspicious Death

Police in Meerut have booked a woman and her alleged lover in connection with the suspicious death of her husband, prompting an investigation that includes plans for exhumation and a post-mortem.

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Key Points A woman and her alleged lover have been booked in Meerut for the suspected murder of her husband, Talib.

Talib's family grew suspicious after his death, alleging his wife, Ilma, was involved and had an affair with Aman.

The family claimed Ilma collected valuables before the burial and was seen with Aman, prompting police action.

Police are preparing to exhume Talib's body for a post-mortem examination to gather crucial evidence.

During questioning, Ilma allegedly accused Talib of assaulting her, adding a new dimension to the ongoing investigation.

A woman and her alleged lover have been booked for the suspected murder of her husband in Meerut after his family raised doubts over his death and claimed she was seen collecting valuables from the house before his burial, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Begins Into Suspicious Death

Circle Officer Sangram Singh said Talib, a 30-year-old mason from Fatallahpur under the Lohianagar police station area, died under suspicious circumstances on September 28.

His wife Ilma (27) had told family members that Talib's death was natural, following which relatives took his body to Budhana in neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district and buried it, the officer said.

On October 3, Talib's cousin Akram and other family members approached the police and lodged a complaint alleging that Ilma and a man identified as Aman were involved in his death, Singh said.

A case was subsequently registered under relevant provisions of law, he said.

Family Alleges Foul Play And Ilma's Involvement

According to police, the family later grew suspicious of Ilma's activities and came to know about her alleged friendship with Aman.

The family has also claimed that Ilma was seen gathering valuables from the house before Talib's body was taken away for burial. They further claimed that local residents had seen Ilma and Aman together on several occasions.

Police are now completing the necessary formalities to exhume Talib's body and conduct a post-mortem examination, while collecting evidence as part of the investigation, Singh said.

He said further legal action would be taken on the basis of evidence gathered during the investigation and the accused would be arrested as warranted.

Talib and Ilma had been married for around four years and have a three-year-old daughter. During questioning, Ilma allegedly accused Talib of assaulting her, police said.