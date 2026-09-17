Online Task Fraud: Four Booked For Cheating Thane Accountant Of Lakhs

Discover how a 26-year-old Thane accountant lost Rs 6.97 lakh in a sophisticated online "task" fraud, leading to four individuals being booked under cybercrime laws.

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Key Points A 26-year-old woman accountant was defrauded of Rs 6.97 lakh in an online "task" scam.

The fraud involved joining a Telegram group and downloading a link, followed by product purchases and buyback requests.

The victim transferred money in multiple steps but received no refunds, with accused demanding more payments.

Four individuals, identified as Samaira, Kashvi Mehta, Avinash Mishra, and Trirom, have been booked.

The case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

Four persons were booked in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly cheating a 26-year-old woman accountant of Rs 6.97 lakh after asking her to take part in a "task" process that involved purchasing products and requesting buybacks, a police official said on Thursday.

Between September 6 and 15, the woman was added to a Telegram group and made to download a link, the Khadakpada police station official said.

How The Online Fraud Unfolded

"After transferring Rs 6.97 lakh in multiple steps, she requested the principal amount and accrued profits. But the accused sought additional payments and failed to refund any money," he said.

On her complaint, a case was registered against four persons, who the victim identified as Samaira, Kashvi Mehta, Avinash Mishra and Trirom, the official said.

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, he said, adding efforts were on to nab the four.