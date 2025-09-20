HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Woman labourer finds 8 diamonds worth lakhs in MP mine

Woman labourer finds 8 diamonds worth lakhs in MP mine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 20, 2025 16:33 IST

x

A woman labourer has found eight diamonds, which could fetch her lakhs of rupees, at a mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, an official said on Saturday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rachna Goldar, a local resident in her 50s, found eight precious stones with a total weight of 2.53 carats, six of which are of high quality, the official said.

Diamond expert Anupam Singh said, "The biggest diamond weighs 0.79 carat. Besides, two stones are off-colour."

 

He said Goldar deposited the stones at the district diamond office, from where they will be put up for auction, and are likely to be worth several lakh rupees.

Goldar, mother to three grown-up children, had taken a mining lease in the Hazara Mudda area and found the stones while digging.

She expressed hope that the auction proceeds would improve her financial condition.

In Panna, an eight-metre mining plot is leased for Rs 200 annually. Diamond auctions are held every three months with traders from across the country participating.

The final auction price is subject to a 12 per cent government deduction, including 11 per cent royalty and 1 per cent TDS, with the remaining amount given to the discoverer, people engaged in mining said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Largest uncut diamond may fetch $70 million!
Largest uncut diamond may fetch $70 million!
World's first diamond trading exchange going live from today
World's first diamond trading exchange going live from today
PHOTOS: The $50 million pink diamond
PHOTOS: The $50 million pink diamond
Rs 5 crore worth diamond found in Panna Mines
Rs 5 crore worth diamond found in Panna Mines
Trump's Tariffs Bites Surat's Diamond Industry
Trump's Tariffs Bites Surat's Diamond Industry

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

Sana Makbul spotted outside the salon0:57

Sana Makbul spotted outside the salon

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for Paps in Stunning Look!1:20

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for...

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look1:13

Divya Khosla Kumar Stuns in a Gorgeous Indian Look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV