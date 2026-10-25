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Mother Kills Disabled Daughter, Dies By Suicide In Udupi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 25, 2026 18:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Udupi, Karnataka, are investigating the tragic deaths of a mother and her physically disabled daughter in a suspected murder-suicide incident that occurred on Sunday.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A woman, Netravati (40), allegedly killed her 14-year-old physically disabled daughter, Suprati, on Sunday.
  • Netravati then died by suicide at Shanadi Madaga in Kundapur taluk, Udupi district.
  • The incident occurred while Netravati's husband, a daily-wage labourer, was at work.
  • Suprati was born with a physical disability and was unable to walk or sit.
  • Police are investigating the motive behind the tragic deaths.

A woman allegedly killed her 14-year-old physically disabled daughter before dying by suicide at Shanadi Madaga in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Sunday, police said.

Investigation Underway

The deceased were identified as Netravati (40) and her daughter Suprati, they said.

 

Netravati's husband, Sudhakar Koraga, works as a daily-wage labourer. The couple also have a one-year-old son.

According to Police, the incident occurred when Sudhakar went to work. Netravati allegedly slit her daughter's throat with a knife before taking her own life.

Suprati was born with a physical disability and was unable to walk or sit.

The motive behind the incident has not been established. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Kota police visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Belliyappa and Brahmavar Circle Inspector Gopikrishna also visited the location and collected information.

A case has been registered at Kota police station.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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udupi tragedymother daughter suicidephysically disabled childkundapur incidentkarnataka crime

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