Dowry Demands Lead To Woman's Alleged Poisoning Death

Police in Muzaffarnagar have arrested two individuals after a 28-year-old woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws over persistent dowry demands, highlighting the ongoing struggle against this social evil.

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Key Points A 28-year-old woman, Deepa, was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws in Nona village, Muzaffarnagar, over dowry demands.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and the Dowry Prohibition Act against Deepa's husband, Dinesh, her father-in-law, Ratan, mother-in-law, Murti, and five others.

Ratan and Murti have been arrested in connection with the case.

Deepa had married Dinesh in 2021.

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws over dowry demands in Nona village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway In Dowry Death Case

The incident took place on Monday, and the woman was identified as Deepa.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao told reporters a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act against Deepa's husband Dinesh, her father-in-law Ratan, mother-in-law Murti and five others.

Ratan and his wife Murti have been arrested in connection with the case, Rao said.

Dinesh is undergoing treatment at a medical facility in Delhi, the officer added.

According to a complaint lodged by Deepa's brother, Amrish, his sister was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws over dowry demands.

Deepa married Dinesh in 2021, police said.