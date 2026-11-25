A tragic incident in Ballia sees a 32-year-old woman allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws over an unfulfilled dowry demand for a motorcycle, highlighting the persistent issue of dowry-related violence.

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Key Points A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws in Ballia over a demand for a motorcycle as dowry.

The woman's husband, Shashi Prakash Rai, was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail in connection with the case.

The incident occurred on the night of November 21 in Maldipur village, where Priyanka Rai died under suspicious circumstances.

Harassment reportedly began soon after her marriage three years ago and intensified after she gave birth to a daughter around two-and-a-half months ago.

A case has been registered against five family members under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws over a demand for a motorcycle as dowry, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway In Dowry Murder Case

The woman's husband, Shashi Prakash Rai (38), was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail in connection with the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police Akshay Kumar said.

The incident took place on the night of November 21 in Maldipur village under the Phephna police station area, where Priyanka Rai died under suspicious circumstances.

Based on a complaint lodged by her father, a case was registered against her husband, two brothers-in-law, Chandra Prakash and Rinku Rai, and her husband's two nephews, Sudhanshu and Harshit, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to the FIR, Priyanka married Shashi Prakash Rai on February 27, three years ago. Her in-laws allegedly began harassing her physically and mentally soon after the marriage over their demand for a motorcycle.

She was allegedly assaulted and threatened with death, the complaint stated.

The harassment intensified after Priyanka gave birth to a daughter around two-and-a-half months ago, it alleged.

On November 21, Priyanka called her father and told him that her in-laws would kill her if their demand for a motorcycle was not fulfilled, according to the FIR.

Kumar told PTI that the other accused were absconding and efforts were underway to arrest them.