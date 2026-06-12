How A Lightning Strike Claimed A Woman's Life In Jharkhand

A tragic lightning strike in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman and injured her husband, highlighting the dangers of severe weather.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A young woman died and her husband was injured due to a lightning strike in Jharkhand.

The tragic incident occurred in Henselbil village, East Singhbhum district.

The couple was drying clothes near their home when lightning struck them.

Villagers rushed the victims to a community health centre, where the woman was declared dead.

A 23-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred when the couple was out drying their clothes near their residence in Henselbil village under the Potka Police Station limits, and lightning struck them in the afternoon, a senior officer said.

"Muskan Pan (23) was killed, and her husband Sanjay Hansda was injured when lightning struck the area," Potka Police Station officer-in-charge Sunny Toppo said.

Villagers rushed to the spot and took them to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared Muskan dead, he said.