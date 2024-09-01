News
Woman killed, daughter injured in Manipur militant attack

Woman killed, daughter injured in Manipur militant attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 01, 2024 19:31 IST
A woman was killed and four others were injured when suspected militants launched a gun-and-bomb attack in Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the police, the militants fired indiscriminately from hilltop positions towards the low-lying valley areas of Koutruk and neighbouring Kadangband killing the woman and injuring four others, including her eight-year-old daughter and a police officer.

 

The sudden assault on the unsuspecting village caused widespread panic, forcing many residents, including women, children, and the elderly, to flee to safer areas, the police added.

The body of the deceased woman, identified as 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi, has been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem examination.

Devi's daughter and police officer N. Robert (30) have been admitted to RIMS while two others are recuperating at Raj Medicity.

The victims were at their homes when the firing and bombings began.

Security forces, including both state and central units, have been deployed to the area to stabilise the situation, the police added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Manipur: SC seeks report from state, CBI, NIA
2,480 illegal immigrants in Manipur before unrest: CM
Kukis hold rallies to demand separate administration
Only 6.7% district court infra female-friendly: CJI
GST collections rise 10% to Rs 1.75 lakh cr in Aug
Archer Rakesh enters Paris Paralympics quarters
Doctor's murder: Bengali film personalities join protest

Biren Singh vows action against pro-Meitei militants

Fresh violence in Manipur village hrs after peace deal

