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Home  » News » Escalating Human-Elephant Conflict Claims Another Life In Kerala

Escalating Human-Elephant Conflict Claims Another Life In Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 11:01 IST

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A tragic wild elephant attack in Chinnakkanal, Idukki, claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman and injured her son, highlighting the escalating human-elephant conflict in Kerala's forest fringe regions.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Key Points

  • A 37-year-old woman, Mari, died in a wild elephant attack in Chinnakkanal, Idukki, while taking her son to school.
  • Her son sustained injuries and is currently receiving hospital treatment.
  • Heavy rain and dense fog are believed to have contributed to the victims not noticing the elephant.
  • This incident underscores the growing human-elephant conflict in Kerala's forest fringe areas.
  • Five people have reportedly died in wild elephant attacks across Kerala in the last two weeks.

A 37-year-old woman was killed and her son injured in a wild elephant attack at Chinnakkanal in this hill district on Monday, police said. The deceased was identified as Mari, a local resident.

Rising Human-Elephant Conflict In Kerala

According to local people, the incident occurred when the woman was on her way to drop her son at school. The two reportedly came in front of a wild elephant while walking from their house to the main road. Heavy rain and dense fog prevailed in the area at the time, and it is suspected that the victims failed to notice the elephant nearby, they said. Mari sustained fatal injuries in the attack and succumbed to the wounds. The injured boy is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, police added. The incident comes amid continuing concerns over increasing human-elephant conflict in forest fringe areas across the state. With the latest death, five people have reportedly been killed in wild elephant attacks in the state over the past two weeks.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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