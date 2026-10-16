Tiger Attack Claims Woman's Life Near Tadoba Reserve

A tragic tiger attack in Chandrapur's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve buffer zone has claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman, prompting forest officials to issue caution advisories and monitor wildlife movement.

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Key Points A 45-year-old woman, Usha Ankush Gurnule, was killed in a tiger attack on Friday.

The incident occurred in Palasgaon, near the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

The forest department is setting up camera traps to monitor the tiger's movement.

Residents near the forest have been advised to exercise caution and avoid working alone in fields during early morning and late evening hours.

Compensation for the victim's family is currently being processed.

A woman was killed in a tiger attack in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place in Palasgaon when Usha Ankush Gurnule (45) was working in her field, the official said.

"The tiger attacked her and dragged her body away. The process of giving compensation to her kin is underway. We have set up camera traps to monitor the tiger's movement," the official said.

The forest department has urged residents of villages close to the forest to exercise caution, avoid working alone in fields, and refrain from visiting fringe areas during early morning and late evening hours, he added.