Woman killed by speeding SUV in Mumbai, driver arrested

A 26-year-old woman died after being hit by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Malad area of north Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Police at the site of the accident in Malad, Mumbai, September 3, 2024. Photograph: ANI/X

The accident occurred in Gudiya Pada locality on Tuesday night, following which the police arrested the SUV driver, who is a merchant navy officer, an official said.

"The woman, identified as Shahana Kaazi, was walking when she was hit by a Ford Endeavour around 10 pm. After the accident, the accused himself took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she died during treatment," the official of Malad police station said.

The accused, Anup Sinha, was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and was placed under arrest. His vehicle was also seized by the police, he said.

The accused has an office in Andheri and he was on leave when the incident occurred, he added.

The police have collected his blood sample to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of liquor, the official said.