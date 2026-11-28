A joyous wedding celebration in Bahadurgarh turned tragic on Thursday night when a 30-year-old woman was killed by celebratory gunfire, leading to the arrest of the groom's friend.

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Key Points A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot during celebratory firing at her brother's wedding in Bahadurgarh on Thursday night.

The incident occurred during the 'Ghurchari' ceremony when the groom's friend, Deepak, allegedly fired a licensed weapon.

Manisha, who had come from Rewari with her family, was hit in the head and declared brought dead at the hospital.

The accused, Deepak, initially fled the scene but has since been arrested by police.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

A 30-year-old woman was killed in celebratory firing at her brother's wedding in Bahadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday.

Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting

The incident took place on Thursday night when Manisha and other relatives were dancing during the 'Ghurchari' ceremony before the wedding procession at Kuber Colony.

The groom's friend Deepak, a resident of Jhajjar, allegedly fired a few rounds in celebration and one of the bullets hit her head.

Manisha was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Manisha, a resident of Rewari, had come along with her husband and two children to attend the marriage of her brother.

Following the incident, Deepak fled from the spot.

Station House Officer Sector-6 police station Satyavir said Deepak has been arrested. Police said Deepak had a licensed weapon.

An FIR was registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, they said.