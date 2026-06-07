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Car Rams Tempo On Delhi Flyover, One Dead, Five Injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 16:20 IST

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A fatal car-tempo collision on Delhi's Rajokari flyover has left one woman dead and five others, including children, injured, with the car driver apprehended on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Key Points

  • A 47-year-old woman died and five others, including three children, were injured in a car-tempo collision on Delhi's Rajokari flyover.
  • The accident occurred early Sunday morning when a Toyota Innova allegedly hit a tempo from behind, causing it to overturn.
  • The tempo occupants were travelling from Seelampur to a temple in Gurugram.
  • The car driver was apprehended at the scene and is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.
  • Police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.

A 47-year-old woman died and five others, including three children, were injured after a car allegedly rammed into a tempo on the Rajokari flyover in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area early Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4.20 am on the carriageway towards Gurugram. A PCR call regarding the incident was received shortly after the crash, following which local police personnel rushed to the spot, they said.

 

Tragic Accident Details

During preliminary enquiry, police found that the Toyota Innova had allegedly hit the tempo from behind, causing the three-wheeler to overturn on the flyover. The occupants of the tempo, residents of Seelampur in northeast Delhi, were travelling to a temple in Gurugram when the accident took place, officials said.

Kripa Devi (47) died on the spot following the accident, the police said. Five other occupants of the tempo sustained injuries and were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital through CATS ambulances. They were identified as Vansh (8), Savitri Devi (60), Naina (34), Naksh (14) and Ishan (2). The condition of the injured was not immediately known. The tempo driver also sustained minor injuries in the accident, police said.

Investigation Underway

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a team was dispatched to the location. However, by the time firefighters reached the spot, Police Control Room (PCR) personnel had already shifted the injured to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The car driver was found present at the spot and was apprehended by police. "During initial assessment, the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or some intoxicating substance," an officer said. The accused underwent a medical examination and further legal proceedings are being carried out based on the findings, police said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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