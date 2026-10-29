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Bengaluru Kidnapping Reveals Alleged Rape, 11 Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 20:30 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover the shocking details of a Bengaluru kidnapping case where a software engineer, accused of rape, was abducted by his alleged victim's friends, leading to multiple arrests and further police investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A software engineer and his roommate were kidnapped on October 28 in Marathahalli, Bengaluru.
  • The kidnapping was orchestrated by 10 friends of a 21-year-old woman, who is the alleged victim of rape by the engineer.
  • Police rescued the kidnapped duo and arrested 11 people, including the woman, for kidnapping and illegal confinement.
  • During the investigation, police discovered the alleged rape, leading to a separate case being registered against the engineer.
  • The woman stated she wanted to punish the engineer for the alleged rape.

A software engineer, who had allegedly raped a woman, was later kidnapped along with his roommate by her 10 friends on October 28 at Marathahalli here, police sources said on Thursday.

Police rescued the duo and arrested 11 people.

 

The police stumbled upon this peculiar case as it cracked an abduction case involving people from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Police arrested 11 people, including the 21-year-woman, on charges of kidnapping and illegal confinement.

Kidnapping Unveils Alleged Rape

During the probe, police learnt that the man who was abducted had allegedly raped the 21-year-old woman, who was his girlfriend.

The woman said she wanted to punish him and kidnapped him with the help of 10 persons, police sources said.

According to police, B Ramana from Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh lodged a complaint that his son 23-year-old son B Mahendra and his roommate Tarun, who is a native of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, had been kidnapped by a group of people from the jurisdiction of Marathahalli Police Station in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police examined CCTV footage and used modern technology to investigate the incident from various angles.

They took 11 people into custody in connection with the case, including the 21-year-old woman.

Investigation Leads To Further Charges

"During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to conspiring together to commit the crime and kidnapping the two men for money," police said.

Police traced the accused and rescued Mahendra and Tarun "within six hours of registering the case on October 28".

During the investigation, police also learnt that Mahendra had allegedly raped the woman.

Based on the woman's complaint, a separate case was registered at Marathahalli Police Station. Police questioned and arrested Mahendra and Tarun in connection with the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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