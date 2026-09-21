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Woman judge, 32, suffers heart attack while working in court

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra September 21, 2026 17:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Additional Civil Judge Aarti Maurya experienced a sudden health emergency, suffering a heart attack while performing her duties at the Etah court premises, leading to her urgent referral for advanced medical care.

Judge suffers heart attack while working in court

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points

  • Additional Civil Judge Aarti Maurya fell ill at Etah court premises.
  • Doctors diagnosed her condition as a heart attack.
  • She received primary treatment before being referred to a higher medical centre.
  • Judge Maurya, 32, joined judicial services in 2019 and was posted in Etah in April.

An additional civil judge fell ill while working at the Etah court premises on Monday and was referred to a higher medical centre after doctors said she had suffered a heart attack, officials said.

Judge's Condition And Background

Aarti Maurya, posted as Additional Civil Judge (Junior Division) in Court No 23, was taken to the emergency department of Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi Autonomous State Medical College after her condition suddenly deteriorated.

Doctors provided her primary treatment before referring her to a higher centre in view of her serious condition, they said.

 

Maurya, 32, is a native of Mainpuri. She entered judicial services in 2019 and was posted in Etah in April this year, according to her official records.

Kotwali Nagar Station House Officer Dharmendra Pawar said police received information that the judge had suffered a heart attack on the court premises.

She was admitted to the medical college and later referred by doctors to a higher centre.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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