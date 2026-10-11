SIT Formed To Probe Latur School Founder In Sexual Assault Case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a woman IPS officer has been constituted in Latur, Maharashtra, to probe the alleged sexual assault of minor schoolgirls by a private school founder, who was arrested earlier this week under the POCSO Act.

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Key Points A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed in Latur to investigate the alleged sexual assault of minor schoolgirls.

The SIT is headed by IPS officer Meghna IN and includes other senior police officials.

Bashir Usman Shaikh (54), founder of Adarsh International School, was arrested earlier this week under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

The team is directed to investigate potential other victims and relevant information.

Police have urged minor girl students to report abuse, assuring identity and safety protection.

Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a woman IPS officer to probe the alleged sexual assault of minor schoolgirls by the founder of a private school in Maharashtra's Latur, an official said on Sunday.

Latur Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe constituted the team led by IPS officer Meghna IN, posted in the Latur Rural subdivision, considering the gravity and scope of the case registered at the MIDC police station.

SIT Investigates School Founder

Earlier this week, the police arrested Bashir Usman Shaikh (54), founder of Adarsh International School, booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following complaints of sexual harassment.

The SIT also includes deputy superintendent of police Bhagirathi Pawar of the Economic Offences Wing and assistant police inspector Suchita Shingade of Shivajinagar police station.

The team has been directed to investigate whether any other students or individuals may have been victims or have information relevant to the case.

Police have urged minor girl students allegedly sexually harassed by Shaikh to report the abuse without fear, assuring that their identity and safety will be protected.