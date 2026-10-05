Chhattisgarh Acid Attack: Woman Suffers Burns, Opposition Demands Action

A 22-year-old woman preparing for competitive examinations in Balod, Chhattisgarh, sustained severe injuries in a shocking acid attack, prompting a police investigation and strong condemnation from the Opposition Congress regarding the state's law and order.

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Key Points A 22-year-old woman was injured in an acid attack in Balod, Chhattisgarh, suffering burns to her face and hands.

The incident occurred as she was returning home from an e-library after studying for competitive examinations.

Police are actively investigating the acid attack, reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the assailant.

The Opposition Congress has strongly condemned the attack, highlighting concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Chhattisgarh.

The Congress has called for Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, to take moral responsibility and resign.

A 22-year-old woman preparing for competitive examinations was injured after an unidentified man threw acid at her in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Monday, police said.

The woman, daughter of a driver posted in the police department, suffered burns on her face and both hands, they said.

Details Of The Attack

The incident took place around noon when the woman was returning home on foot after studying at an e-library in the Sichai Colony area under Balod police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Governa said.

The attacker approached the woman and threw acid at her before fleeing. The woman was rushed to the district hospital, from where she was later referred to Raipur for further treatment, he said.

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from shops and houses around the spot to trace the route taken by the attacker while arriving and fleeing, the ASP stated.

Political Condemnation And Demands

According to police, the woman was preparing for competitive examinations and returning home after visiting the e-library. After the acid attack, the victim ran from the spot, writhing in pain, and sought help from passers-by.

The main Opposition Congress strongly condemned the acid attack and expressed concern over the law and order situation in the BJP-ruled state.

State Congress communication department head Sushil Anand Shukla said the incident was a "cruel example" of the deteriorating law and order situation Chhattisgarh.

"The girl was returning home after studying at a library when she was attacked with acid, leaving her seriously injured. It is a matter of grave concern," Shukla said in a statement.

He alleged that women and girls were no longer safe in the state and demanded that Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, take moral responsibility for the incident and immediately resign from his post.