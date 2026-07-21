Woman hurt in police action during CJP march battles for life on ventilator

A young woman is on ventilator support at RML Hospital after being injured during police action at a CJP protest in New Delhi, where thousands demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged exam irregularities.

IMAGE: A security jawan wields his baton against demonstrators at a protest site during a planned march by supporters of Cockroach Janta Party towards parliament on the opening day of its monsoon session, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks near Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, July 20, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points A young woman is on ventilator support at RML Hospital following injuries sustained during police action at a CJP protest.

The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Thousands of CJP supporters attempted to march towards Parliament over alleged examination irregularities.

Delhi Police reported over 118 personnel injured, while 60 protesters also sustained injuries.

A young woman injured in the police action during the Cockroach Janta Party protest in New Delhi is on ventilator support at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.

The woman sustained injuries on Monday.

"A young woman injured in police action during CJP protest is on ventilator in RML," the sources said without providing further details.

In a statement, Delhi Police had claimed on Monday that more than 118 police personnel sustained injuries during the protest, while the number of injured protesters was 60.

The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), saw thousands of supporters attempting to march towards Parliament demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examination.