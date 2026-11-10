Telangana Home Guard Murdered By Husband Over Family Issues

In a shocking incident of domestic violence, a 43-year-old female Home Guard was allegedly murdered by her husband in Nalgonda, Telangana, following a heated argument over family issues.

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Key Points A 43-year-old female Home Guard was allegedly murdered by her 38-year-old husband in Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at their residential quarters when the husband reportedly banged her head against the floor during an argument.

The couple, married in 2012 with three children, frequently quarrelled over family issues, exacerbated by the husband's drinking.

Police have registered a murder case based on a complaint from the deceased woman's brother.

The accused husband is currently absconding, and police teams have been formed to apprehend him.

A 43-year-old female Home Guard was allegedly murdered by her husband in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The incident took place at the residential quarters when the accused (38) banged her head against the floor, resulting in her death on the spot, a police official said.

The couple had a love marriage in 2012 and they have three children.

The accused, a drunkard, used to frequently quarrel with his wife over family issues, the official said, based on preliminary investigation.

An argument broke out between the couple on Tuesday morning after their children had gone to school.

"During the argument, the woman fell from a cot and the accused sat on her. He twisted her neck and banged her head to the floor resulting in head injury and bleeding. She died on the spot," the official further said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased woman, a murder case was registered at Nalgonda 1 Town police station.

The accused is absconding and teams have been formed to nab him, the official said. Further investigation is on.