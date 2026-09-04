Woman, three children fall from Maharashtra fort; 3 die

Police are investigating a devastating incident at Maharashtra's historic Naldurg Fort where a 30-year-old woman and two of her young children tragically died after falling from a bastion.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A mother and two of her three minor children died after falling from Naldurg Fort's Upli bastion in Dharashiv, Maharashtra.

The deceased include Ashwini Manohar Pol, her 5.5-year-old son Ajinkya, and 2.5-year-old daughter Kranti.

The incident occurred on Thursday, prompting an accidental death report and police investigation.

Naldurg Fort, a historical site, features over 100 bastions, with Upli bastion being approximately 80 feet tall.

Authorities are conducting last rites and will investigate the cause of the tragic fall.

A 30-year-old woman and her three minor children fell from a bastion at the famous Naldurg Fort in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, resulting in the deaths of the mother and two kids, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday, they said.

According to the police, Ashwini Manohar Pol, who lived with her parents in Vhantal village, visited the historical site with her son Ajinkya (5.5 years) and twin daughters Veera and Kranti, aged two and a half years. The four fell from the Upli bastion, the tallest point at the fort, an official said.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

Ashwini and Ajinkya died at the scene, while Veera and Kranti were rushed to the Dharashiv Civil Hospital with injuries. However, Kranti also died during treatment, the official said.

Spread over 105 acres, the Naldurg fort has over 100 bastions. The Upli bastion is nearly 80 feet tall. Ashwini had earlier joined the Maharashtra Security Force, a government security agency, but resigned 4-5 months ago, the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered at Naldurg police station, he said. 'The last rites of Ashwini and her two children will be performed today. The reason behind the incident will be investigated after that,' the official added.