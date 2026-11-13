Ranchi Gangrape: Police Arrest Two, Detain Minor In Horrific Case

Police in Ranchi have arrested two individuals and detained a minor in connection with the alleged gangrape of an 18-year-old woman returning from tuition, with investigations revealing the minor acted after his romantic proposal was rejected.

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Key Points An 18-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on November 7 while returning home from tuition.

Police have arrested two persons and detained a minor in connection with the case.

The minor, identified as the main conspirator, confessed to the crime, stating he acted after the woman rejected his romantic proposal.

The accused first attacked the woman, causing her to fall unconscious, before raping her.

Separately, a man absconding after allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Tamar area on November 9 was also arrested on Friday.

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and gangraped in Jharkhand's Ranchi, while she was returning home from tuition, police said on Friday.

Two persons have been arrested and a minor detained in connection with the case, a police officer said.

Investigation Details And Arrests

The incident took place on November 7 within Ratu Police station limits when the woman was returning home around 7.30 pm from tuition classes, he said.

"We have arrested two persons and detained a minor, who is the main conspirator in the case. During interrogation, all three confessed to the crime, stating that they first attacked the woman, and after she fell unconscious, they raped her," Ranchi Rural SP Gaurav Goswami said.

The minor was unhappy with the woman after she rejected the proposal of a romantic relationship with him, police said.

"In a fit of rage, he, along with his two friends, hatched a plan and committed the crime," the officer said.

The woman's medical examination has been conducted, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Meanwhile, a man, who had been absconding after allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Tamar area on November 9, was also arrested on Friday, the SP said.