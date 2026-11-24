Police in Ranchi are actively investigating the alleged gang-rape of a 25-year-old woman by three unknown intruders in her home on November 19, with an FIR registered and efforts underway to identify the culprits.

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Key Points A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three intruders in her Ranchi home on November 19.

The incident occurred in the Tupudana outpost area when the survivor was alone.

Police registered an FIR against three unidentified persons after the woman reported the matter on Monday.

A medical examination of the survivor has been conducted.

A thorough investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in her house in Ranchi by three intruders, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Tupudana outpost area on November 19, when the survivor was alone in her house, a police officer said.

The survivor, in her police complaint, said that three unknown persons entered her house around 8.30 pm on that day and took turns to rape her, before fleeing.

Tupudana police outpost in-charge Sidhant Singh said an FIR was registered against three unidentified persons after the woman reported the matter to the police on Monday.

Her medical examination was also conducted, he said.

A thorough investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and nab the accused, Singh added.