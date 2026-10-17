Palghar Police Arrest Two For Alleged Sexual Assault, Child Threat

Virar police in Palghar district have arrested two men, Suraj Yadav and Vishal, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and threatening her four-year-old son, booking them under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Key Points A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in Palghar district, Maharashtra, on Saturday.

The accused threatened to kill her four-year-old son if she reported the incident.

Virar police arrested the two accused, Suraj Yadav and Vishal, on Friday.

The duo was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and remanded in police custody for four days.

The accused were reportedly friends of the survivor's husband and targeted her on the night of October 8.

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men who threatened to kill her four-year-old son if she reported the ordeal in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Police Action And Accused Details

Based on a complaint, the Virar police on Friday arrested the accused, Suraj Yadav and Vishal, who were booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

The duo was produced in a local court and remanded in police custody for four days, he said.

The accused targeted the survivor when her husband was away on the night of October 8, threatening to kill her minor son to silence her after the assault before fleeing the scene, senior inspector Lalu Ture said.

He said that the duo were friends of the survivor's husband and had frequented her house.