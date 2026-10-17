Home  » News » Palghar Police Arrest Two For Alleged Sexual Assault, Child Threat

Palghar Police Arrest Two For Alleged Sexual Assault, Child Threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 17, 2026 10:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Virar police in Palghar district have arrested two men, Suraj Yadav and Vishal, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and threatening her four-year-old son, booking them under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in Palghar district, Maharashtra, on Saturday.
  • The accused threatened to kill her four-year-old son if she reported the incident.
  • Virar police arrested the two accused, Suraj Yadav and Vishal, on Friday.
  • The duo was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and remanded in police custody for four days.
  • The accused were reportedly friends of the survivor's husband and targeted her on the night of October 8.

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men who threatened to kill her four-year-old son if she reported the ordeal in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Police Action And Accused Details

Based on a complaint, the Virar police on Friday arrested the accused, Suraj Yadav and Vishal, who were booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

 

The duo was produced in a local court and remanded in police custody for four days, he said.

The accused targeted the survivor when her husband was away on the night of October 8, threatening to kill her minor son to silence her after the assault before fleeing the scene, senior inspector Lalu Ture said.

He said that the duo were friends of the survivor's husband and had frequented her house.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

palghar sexual assaultmaharashtra crimebharatiya nyaya sanhitavirar police arrestchild threat case

More From Rediff

The Unsung Guardians Of India's Borders

The Unsung Guardians Of India's Borders
The Rescue Mission That Came Full Circle

The Rescue Mission That Came Full Circle
Drought: Is Maharashtra Growing The Wrong Crops?

Drought: Is Maharashtra Growing The Wrong Crops?

Related Stories

How Palghar Police Tracked Down Rape And Blackmail Accused

How Palghar Police Tracked Down Rape And Blackmail Accused

Web Stories

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India
9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri
Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas