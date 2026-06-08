Wife, Friend Held For Dismembering Husband In Chennai

Chennai police have arrested a woman and her friend in connection with the gruesome murder and dismemberment of her husband, whose torso was discovered in a suitcase at Perambur railway station, sparking a city-wide investigation into the domestic crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A woman, Ruheema, and her friend, Ashraf Ali, were arrested in Chennai for allegedly murdering and dismembering her husband, Ameer Ali.

The crime was uncovered after a torso packed in a suitcase was found at Perambur railway station, prompting a police investigation.

The victim, 40-year-old Ameer Ali from Assam, was allegedly killed following a domestic dispute over his relationship with another woman.

Ruheema and Ashraf reportedly sedated Ali, slit his throat, and then dismembered his body to conceal the crime, disposing of parts across the city.

Police are conducting intensive search operations to recover the victim's severed head and other missing limbs, with the torso sent for post-mortem.

A woman and her friend were arrested for allegedly killing her husband, dismembering his body and disposing of the remains in different parts of Chennai, police said on Monday.

Investigation Uncovers Gruesome Details

The murder came to light when a torso packed into a suitcase and left near a staircase on platform number four at Perambur station was found on June 5. Commuters had alerted the Government Railway Police to a foul smell.

Police said the breakthrough came after a medical waste disposal bag containing a mutilated male torso was discovered inside the abandoned suitcase. It led investigators to a private hospital in Teynampet.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Ameer Ali, a native of Assam. According to police, Ali, his wife Ruheema and her friend Ashraf Ali were all from Assam and earned a living by assisting outstation medical patients travelling to Chennai.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a domestic dispute triggered the crime. Ruheema was reportedly upset over her husband's relationship with another woman, which had led to frequent altercations and recent physical threats from Ali.

Conspiring together, Ruheema and Ashraf allegedly administered sedatives to Ali before slitting his throat with a knife at their Teynampet residence. To conceal the crime, the duo dismembered the body and disposed of the remains across the city.

Scrutiny of CCTV footage and discrepancies in Ruheema's statements during questioning led to their arrest. While the torso was sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem, intensive search operations are underway to recover the victim's severed head and other missing limbs.