Home  » News » Saharanpur Woman Found Murdered, Police Investigate

Saharanpur Woman Found Murdered, Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 14, 2026 22:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Police in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the alleged murder of a 30-year-old woman whose throat was slit on Saturday, with her family pointing fingers at suspects.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Saharanpur on Saturday.
  • The victim, identified as Mantasha, was found with her throat slit.
  • Police received information about the murder on Saturday afternoon and are investigating.
  • The victim's family has expressed suspicion against certain persons.
  • A forensic team collected evidence, and an FIR will be registered based on the family's complaint.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by slitting her throat in the Dehat Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Saturday, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

The victim was identified as Mantasha, wife of Mukim and a resident of Danish Colony, they said.

 

Circle Officer Vikas Pratap Singh said police received information about the murder through Dial-112 on Saturday afternoon. A police team reached the spot and inspected the scene.

The victim's family members have expressed suspicion against certain persons, and the police are investigating the matter, he said.

A forensic team was called to the spot to collect physical and technical evidence, the officer added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An FIR will be registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the family, and further legal proceedings will follow, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

saharanpur murderuttar pradesh crimewoman slit throatpolice investigationmantasha

More From Rediff

What Made This Dal Lake Race Special?

What Made This Dal Lake Race Special?
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

Related Stories

Saharanpur Woman Murdered; Theft Suspected

Saharanpur Woman Murdered; Theft Suspected

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali