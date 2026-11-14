Saharanpur Woman Found Murdered, Police Investigate

Police in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the alleged murder of a 30-year-old woman whose throat was slit on Saturday, with her family pointing fingers at suspects.

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Key Points A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Saharanpur on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Mantasha, was found with her throat slit.

Police received information about the murder on Saturday afternoon and are investigating.

The victim's family has expressed suspicion against certain persons.

A forensic team collected evidence, and an FIR will be registered based on the family's complaint.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by slitting her throat in the Dehat Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Saturday, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

The victim was identified as Mantasha, wife of Mukim and a resident of Danish Colony, they said.

Circle Officer Vikas Pratap Singh said police received information about the murder through Dial-112 on Saturday afternoon. A police team reached the spot and inspected the scene.

The victim's family members have expressed suspicion against certain persons, and the police are investigating the matter, he said.

A forensic team was called to the spot to collect physical and technical evidence, the officer added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An FIR will be registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the family, and further legal proceedings will follow, he said.