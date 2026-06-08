Mysuru Woman Found Hanging, Family Alleges Murder Amid Dowry Harassment

In a tragic incident in Mysuru, a 30-year-old woman's death by hanging is being investigated as her family alleges murder and dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws amidst ongoing marital disputes.

IMAGE: /Rediff.com

Key Points A 30-year-old woman, Sandhya, was found hanging at her Mysuru home, with her family alleging murder amidst marital disputes.

Sandhya's parents claim she faced harassment and domestic violence from her husband, Akshay, and in-laws, including demands for dowry.

Family members assert Sandhya was courageous and would not commit suicide, alleging her husband killed her and then absconded.

Police have initiated an inquiry, and a post-mortem examination is being conducted to ascertain if foul play was involved.

A 30-year-old married woman was found hanging at her home here on Monday, with her parents alleging that she was murdered amid ongoing marital disputes, police said. The deceased was identified as Sandhya. The incident occurred at her residence near Javaregowda Park in Saraswathipuram, police said. No suicide note was found at the spot.

According to police, Sandhya was married to Akshay, and the couple had two children. Within a few months of their marriage, the couple allegedly began quarrelling frequently. Her parents alleged that she had been subjected to harassment and domestic violence by her husband and in-laws and claimed that she was murdered. The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Family Alleges Murder And Dowry Harassment

Sandhya's mother, Geetha Ningaraju, alleged that her son-in-law murdered her daughter and later hanged the body. "We gave a substantial dowry, half a kilogram of gold, and conducted a grand wedding. Just a few months after the marriage, disputes began between them. My daughter was harassed by her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law. She endured everything and continued living there because she feared that returning to her parental home would bring disgrace," she told reporters here.

Ningaraju said she received a call informing her that her daughter had died by suicide. Seeking justice for her daughter, Sandhya's mother demanded stringent punishment for those responsible for her death.

Police Investigation Underway

A relative of the deceased, Manjula, also alleged that the couple fought frequently and that family elders had intervened on several occasions to settle disputes between them. "Sandhya was a courageous woman and would never take her own life. Akshay killed her, hanged the body from a fan, and then absconded," she alleged. "She was subjected to harassment by her husband and in-laws. She leaves behind two children, and we want justice," Manjula added.

Personnel from Saraswathipuram Police Station reached the spot and initiated an inquiry. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the report will determine whether the death was a case of suicide or whether foul play was involved. Further investigation is underway.