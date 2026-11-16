Five Accused In Ballia Dowry Death Case After Woman Found Hanging

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia have registered a dowry death and cruelty case against five individuals, including the husband, following the discovery of a 22-year-old woman found hanging in her in-laws' home on Sunday evening, highlighting ongoing concerns about dowry-related harassment.

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Key Points A 22-year-old woman, Saloni Gupta, was found hanging at her in-laws' house in Ballia on Sunday evening.

Police registered a case of dowry death and cruelty against five persons, including her husband Abhinindra Gupta, on Monday.

The case was filed under Sections 80(1) and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The deceased's father alleged that Saloni was harassed for additional dowry despite dowry being given at her marriage on December 4, 2025.

A 22-year-old woman was found hanging inside her room at her in-laws' house in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, following which a case of dowry death and cruelty was registered against five persons, including her husband, police said on Monday.

Investigation Into Dowry Death Allegations

The body of Saloni Gupta was found hanging from a ceiling fan hook at her in-laws' house in Navanagar village under the Sikanderpur police station area on Sunday evening, they said.

SHO Harishankar Singh said police reached the spot after receiving information, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Legal Action And Family's Complaint

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, Vijay Bahadur Gupta, a case was registered against her husband Abhinindra Gupta, father-in-law Indu Prakash Gupta, mother-in-law Kiran Devi, brother-in-law Manvendra Gupta and another person, Rahul.

The case has been registered under Sections 80(1) (dowry death) and 85 (husband or relative of the husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, the SHO said.

According to the complaint, Saloni was married to Abhinindra on December 4, 2025. Despite her family giving dowry according to its financial capacity, her in-laws allegedly continued to harass her for additional dowry.

Her father alleged that she took the extreme step due to the harassment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter, Singh said.