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Kerala Woman Dies By Suicide As Bank Arrives For Property Attachment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 21:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic incident unfolded in Kozhikode as a 45-year-old woman was found dead by suicide at her residence on Friday, coinciding with bank officials arriving to attach her property over a defaulted Rs 17 lakh home loan.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 45-year-old woman was found hanging at her Kozhikode home on Friday.
  • The incident occurred as bank officials arrived to attach the property due to a Rs 17 lakh home loan default.
  • The family had taken the loan about eight years ago and struggled with repayment after the husband returned from abroad.
  • Relatives alleged the bank refused their request for more time to clear the loan.
  • Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the incident, with a postmortem scheduled for Saturday.

A 45-year-old woman was found hanging at her house when bank officials arrived to initiate proceedings to attach the property over a loan default in this district on Friday, police said.

Details Of The Loan Default

The deceased was identified as Kavitha, wife of Babu, a native of Koothali.

 

Kavitha and her family had taken a home loan of Rs 17 lakh from a private bank around eight years ago, police said.

Babu, who had been working abroad, later returned, but the family was unable to repay the loan, resulting in a default, police said.

The bank had recently issued a notice initiating proceedings to attach the house.

Kavitha and Babu had approached the bank seeking more time to repay the loan, but their request was not accepted, her relatives alleged.

Around 11 am, when bank officials arrived at the property to initiate the proceedings, Kavitha was found hanging in the family's old house on the premises.

The Perambra police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after a postmortem examination on Saturday, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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