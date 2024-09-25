Pune woman forced to abort female foetus at home, dies

A 24-year-old woman died during a procedure to abort a female foetus at her home in Pune district, leading to the arrest of her husband and his father, an official said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representation.

According to the police, the four-month-old foetus was buried on the farm in a village in Indapur tehsil on Monday.

"The deceased woman got married to the accused in 2017. She gave birth to a girl. In 2021, the woman delivered a son," said a police officer from Indapur police station.

He added that the woman got pregnant a third time.

Her family members came to know that the foetus was female, following which the husband and his parents summoned a doctor at home and forced the woman to undergo abortion. She was four months pregnant, the officer said.