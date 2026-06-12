Kolhapur Police Probe Woman Forced Into Prostitution For Loan Repayment

In a shocking incident from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, police are investigating three individuals accused of forcing a woman into prostitution to repay a Rs 7,000 loan that had spiralled into a massive Rs 1.5 lakh debt.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Police registered a case against three individuals in Kolhapur for allegedly forcing a woman into prostitution.

The woman was reportedly exploited to repay an exorbitant interest on a Rs 7,000 loan.

The loan interest amount allegedly escalated to Rs 1.5 lakh, significantly exceeding the original sum.

The accused reportedly handed the woman over to an agent for debt recovery, leading to her exploitation.

An investigation is currently underway by Shivaji Nagar police in Ichalkaranji regarding the incident.

Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly forcing a woman into prostitution and making her work in a hotel to repay interest on a loan of Rs 7,000 in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, officials said on Friday.

The incident came to light in Ichalkaranji town of the district, where Shivaji Nagar police registered the case against the trio, including a woman, in this connection.

Investigation Into Loan Sharking And Exploitation

The woman had borrowed Rs 7,000 due to financial distress. The accused allegedly charged exorbitant interest on the loan and later handed her over to an agent for the recovery of dues, the police said.

The accused pushed the woman into prostitution and also made her work in a hotel, they said.

Investigators said the amount claimed as interest had risen to around Rs 1.5 lakh, far exceeding the original loan amount.

A case has been registered against the three accused under relevant provisions of the law, and further investigation is underway, officials said.