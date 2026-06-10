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Home  » News » Beed Woman Dies By Suicide In Temple Pond After Childbirth

Beed Woman Dies By Suicide In Temple Pond After Childbirth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 19:18 IST

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Police are investigating the tragic death of a 39-year-old woman who allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a temple pond in Beed, Maharashtra, shortly after childbirth.

Key Points

  • A 39-year-old woman, Madhuri Anand Solunke, died by suicide in Beed, Maharashtra.
  • The incident occurred at the Kankaleshwar temple pond on Wednesday morning.
  • She had recently given birth and was staying at her parents' home in Beed.
  • Police recovered her body and sent it for post-mortem examination.
  • The motive behind her extreme step is currently unknown and under investigation.

A 39-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a pond surrounding a temple in Beed city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at the Kankaleshwar temple around 10.30 am, they said. The deceased woman was identified as Madhuri Anand Solunke, who hailed from Bhokardan taluka of Jalna district.

 

Investigation Underway In Beed Suicide Case

After giving birth to her child, she had come to stay at her parents' home in Beed. But she ended her life by jumping into the pond surrounding the temple, the police said.

After getting information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and the woman's body was fished out of the pond with the assistance of local residents. It was subsequently sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. The reason behind her extreme step is yet to be known, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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