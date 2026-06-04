Dowry Harassment Allegations After Beed Woman's Suicide

In a tragic incident from Maharashtra's Beed district, a 21-year-old woman's alleged suicide has led to her husband and five other family members being booked for dowry harassment and abetment of suicide under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points A 21-year-old woman, Pooja Surwase, died by suicide in Georai, Beed district.

Her husband, mother-in-law, and four other relatives have been booked for dowry harassment and abetment of suicide.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh dowry, continuing harassment even after Rs 7 lakh was paid.

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

All six accused are currently absconding, and police are searching for them.

A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district, following which her husband, mother-in-law and four others were booked for dowry harassment and abetment of suicide, a police official said on Thursday.

Pooja Surwase hanged herself in her house in Gajanannagar in Georai town on Tuesday evening, he added.

Dowry Harassment Allegations Surface

Based on a complaint lodged by her brother, a case of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide was lodged against her husband Pramod Surwase, mother-in-law, father-in-law, two brothers-in-law and another relative, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

"Pooja married Pramod Surwase on May 10 last year. As per the complaint, his family sought Rs 20 lakh as dowry. Her family paid Rs 7 lakh but harassment continued for the remaining amount. In distress, Pooja ended her life," the official said.

Her kin gathered at Georai sub district hospital seeking strict action against the accused, all of whom are currently on the run, he added.

Efforts are on to nab them, the official said.