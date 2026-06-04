HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Dowry Harassment Allegations After Beed Woman's Suicide

Dowry Harassment Allegations After Beed Woman's Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 18:16 IST

x

In a tragic incident from Maharashtra's Beed district, a 21-year-old woman's alleged suicide has led to her husband and five other family members being booked for dowry harassment and abetment of suicide under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old woman, Pooja Surwase, died by suicide in Georai, Beed district.
  • Her husband, mother-in-law, and four other relatives have been booked for dowry harassment and abetment of suicide.
  • The accused allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh dowry, continuing harassment even after Rs 7 lakh was paid.
  • The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • All six accused are currently absconding, and police are searching for them.

A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district, following which her husband, mother-in-law and four others were booked for dowry harassment and abetment of suicide, a police official said on Thursday.

Pooja Surwase hanged herself in her house in Gajanannagar in Georai town on Tuesday evening, he added.

 

Dowry Harassment Allegations Surface

Based on a complaint lodged by her brother, a case of dowry harassment and abetment of suicide was lodged against her husband Pramod Surwase, mother-in-law, father-in-law, two brothers-in-law and another relative, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

"Pooja married Pramod Surwase on May 10 last year. As per the complaint, his family sought Rs 20 lakh as dowry. Her family paid Rs 7 lakh but harassment continued for the remaining amount. In distress, Pooja ended her life," the official said.

Her kin gathered at Georai sub district hospital seeking strict action against the accused, all of whom are currently on the run, he added.

Efforts are on to nab them, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman Commits Suicide Due to Dowry Pressure in UP
Police Investigate Trafficking Ring After Woman Forced into Multiple Marriages Attempts Suicide
Dowry Pressure Allegedly Leads to Woman's Suicide in Muzaffarnagar
Woman Found Dead, Dowry Death Suspected
Woman Found Dead, Dowry Death Suspected
Haryana Woman, Daughters Die by Suicide: Dowry Harassment Claim
Haryana Woman, Daughters Die by Suicide: Dowry Harassment Claim

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

85-Year-Old Bihar Man Jailed in 35-Year-Old Case0:30

85-Year-Old Bihar Man Jailed in 35-Year-Old Case

Zareen Khan's Effortless Beauty Leaves Fans Mesmerized0:56

Zareen Khan's Effortless Beauty Leaves Fans Mesmerized

WATCH: Tenkasi's 'Five Falls' Roar to Life After Heavy Rainfall1:00

WATCH: Tenkasi's 'Five Falls' Roar to Life After Heavy...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO