Woman drives car on railway track near Hyderabad

Woman drives car on railway track near Hyderabad

June 26, 2025 16:50 IST

A woman drove a car on a railway track on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday morning, causing disruption to train services, the police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

She drove the car for about eight kilometres at Shankarpally in Hyderabad.

The woman, who appeared to be mentally disturbed, tried to confront the police personnel when she stopped the car.

 

However, the police managed to overpower her and sent her for medical tests, a police official said.

The woman is said to have worked in a software company in the past, he said.

The railway police would register a case, the official said.

Citing preliminary information, railway sources said two goods trains and equal number of passenger trains were disrupted for about 20 minutes.

