Karnataka Woman Dies From Head Injuries, Husband Among Suspects

Police in Raichur, Karnataka, are investigating the suspicious death of a 25-year-old woman, Sneha, who succumbed to severe head injuries, with her husband and a friend identified as suspects amidst reports of domestic conflict.

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Key Points A 25-year-old woman, Sneha, died from severe head injuries in Raichur, Karnataka.

She was found injured near her parents' home, having moved there after domestic conflicts with her husband.

Preliminary investigations suggest a relationship with another man contributed to marital quarrels.

A murder case has been registered by Sindhanur Rural police following a complaint from her brother.

The woman's husband and a friend are currently named as suspects in the ongoing police probe.

A 25-year-old woman found with severe injuries to her head later succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sneha, a resident of Rehabilitation Camp No.4 here, they said.

She got married to Amit around three years ago and has a girl child, police said.

Investigation Into Suspicious Death

According to police, on Saturday, she was found lying injured in a field near her parents' house. She had sustained a severe head injury. Her child was also found lying there. At first glance, it appeared that the injuries were caused by a blunt object.

She was still breathing but was unable to speak and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, a senior police officer said.

Citing preliminary investigation, the officer said that Sneha had been staying at her parents' place for the past few days after leaving her husband's house following domestic conflicts.

She allegedly had a relationship with another man, which led to quarrels between the couple, he said.

A murder case has been registered under the Sindhanur Rural police limits following a complaint from the deceased's brother, police said.

The suspects are the woman's husband and a friend, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police said, adding that after completing the technical analysis and other investigations, further action will be taken based on the findings.